'Peak elite behaviour': Navi Mumbai man pays Rs 7 lakh for power theft in order to keep ACs on for dogs

A Navi Mumbai man has paid Rs 7 lakh charge and penalty for stealing electricity to keep his home air-conditioners running 24/7 for comfort of his pedigreed dogs, officials said on Saturday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) did not reveal his name but mentioned that the said man stole 34,465 units of electricity and has many foreign breed dogs as pets.

"In order to keep these dogs in absolute comfort, he kept ACs at his home running all through the day at a particular temperature. We zeroed in on him after receiving a tip-off about power theft," said an official.

The officals said that they took action against the person under Section 135 (electricity theft) of the Electricity Act, 2003.

