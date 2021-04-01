Payal Rohatgi's alleged communal tweets: Court directs inquiry to find if enough material to proceed against the actress

An Andheri magistrate court has directed the police to conduct an inquiry to find if there is sufficient material to proceed against actor Payal Rohatgi in a complaint filed by a city-based advocate against her for her alleged communal tweets.

On Tuesday, the court called for a report under Sec 202 of the CrPC by which taking cognizance of an offence is postponed. Under this provision, the court can postpone summoning the accused before it in a complaint it has received, by either itself inquiring into the case or by directing a probe by the police. The police are expected to submit the inquiry report on 30 April.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh had approached the magistrate in end-December last year and said that the Amboli police station had failed to take action against Rohatgi for her tweet in June last year which he felt spread hatred towards people of a particular community. He had stated in his complaint that her tweet was ‘exceedingly derogatory’ to the people of that community and further that her post defamed its women. He said that she had continued the same behaviour in her tweets after a few days on 7 June last year. Further, that the actor was using her fan base and influencing powers to defame the community.

Deshmukh’s complaint had said that he had approached the police on 8 June, brought the matter to its attention and wanted the police to register an FIR, but that even after he had remained present for an inquiry in the police station over the issue, the FIR had not been registered. He had sought that the court direct the police to register the FIR.