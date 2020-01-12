Patole terms 3-party Maharashtra government as 'Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh'

State Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Sunday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, formed by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, was like "Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" and will complete its five year term with the support of 170 MLAs in the 288-member House.

Speaking to reporters in Shirdi after visiting the Sai Baba temple here, Patole made light of reports of unhappiness among MLAs over non-inclusion in the state government.

"In a family, if there are four sons, some may be happy, some unhappy," he said.

Queried on the longevity of the Uddhav Thackeray government due to the presence of parties with opposing ideologies, Patole said, "This government is like Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh and will complete its full five year term. We have the support of 170 MLAs."

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his council by inducting 26 Cabinet and 10 ministers of state on December 30, supporters of several leaders who missed out had protested.

Asked by the media on a reported statement of an RSS leader that Maharashtra be divided into four separate states, Patole said there has been a demand of this sort among a segment of people but the decision has to be taken by the Centre.

He, however, stressed that overall development of Maharashtra could take place better if the state remained intact in its present form.