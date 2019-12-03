Patil as Upa Lokayukta: PIL in HC

NEW DELHI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Karnataka High Court challenging the recent appointment of Justice (Retd) BS Patil as Karnataka Upa Lokayukta. The order issued by the state's Governor on November 20 appointing Justice Patil as Upa Lokayukta has been assailed as ultra vires the provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. The petition points out discrepancies in the consultative process that is mandatory under the Act. As per the Act, the Governor of the state shall appoint the Upa Lokayukta on the advice tendered by the Chief Minister in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Service by email adequate proof: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has notified that while filing fresh suits etc in the Ordinary Original Civil Jurisdiction of the Court, an advance copy of paper book/filing can now be served on the opposite party/counsel by e-mail and the same shall be accepted by the Registry as adequate proof of service. The filing counsel/party who is facilitating service must, however, state on affidavit that the e-mail address to which the paper book etc has been sent to, is that of the concerned party/counsel and that the e-mail has been delivered and has not bounced back. The affidavit must also set out the particulars of the email, date and time of when the e-mail was sent, along with the date of listing.