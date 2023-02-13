e-Paper Get App
Passenger movement at Mumbai Airport surged 149 percent in January

Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi held the spot as the top three international destinations from Mumbai. Whereas Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the second busiest airport in India, recorded nearly 4.5 million passenger movements in January 2023, an increase of 149 per cent on a yearly basis.

"CSMIA, in January 2023, has played host to approximately 4.5 million passengers across 27,331 flights, which is 149 per cent higher than the number in January 2022 movement," an official release said on Monday.

Of the total, it witnessed about 1.2 million international passengers, and around 3.2 million domestic passengers.

'Surge driven by positive sentiments'

This rise in travellers, the release said, was driven by positive sentiments among air travellers and a strong surge due to the festive holiday season.

"Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi held the spot as the top three international destinations from Mumbai. Whereas Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three domestic destinations. CSMIA currently acts as a gateway to 65 domestic and 47 international destinations for passengers from Mumbai and its surrounding areas," it added.

