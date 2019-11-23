'Party and family split': Supriya Sule after Ajit Pawar sworn-in as Deputy CM

Sharad Pawar's daughter and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule has confirmed that the party has split. Sule announced on Whatsapp the split. Sule has put up a story on Whatsapp which states: "Party and family split."

This came shortly after Sharad Pawar's washed his hands off nephew and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar's move to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and form the government in Maharashtra. Adding that she never felt so "cheated in my life", implying her cousin Ajit Pawar. "Who do you trust in life... Never felt so cheated in my life... Defended him (Ajit Pawar) loved him... Look what I get in return," read Sule's status.

The ruse came barely hours after her father Sharad Pawar distanced himself to say that the move by Ajit Pawar to form a government with the BJP was "his personal decision and not of the NCP." "We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his," Sharad Pawar tweeted, indicating a vertical split in the NCP, though the complete details are yet to emerge.