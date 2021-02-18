Parts of Maharashtra receive light to moderate rains; IMD says hailstorm likely in next 2 days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Hailstorms are likely at some places in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra in the next two days.

This poses a threat to Rabi crops which have still not been harvested. There are chances of a hailstorm over Vidarbha and Marathwada in the next two days, an official from the IMD told PTI.

"The upper air pressure is around 650 Hectopascal (hPa), leading to a 50 per cent chance of hailstorm over Marathwada and Vidarbha. If the pressure drops even to 50 hPa, there will definitely be a hailstorm over the same regions. We are closely monitoring the situation," the official said.

Due to the moisture-laden winds, Gondia district reported 7-mm showers and Nagpur recorded 0.2 mm rain on Tuesday. There could be light showers in neighbouring districts. Such small showers are referred to as "trace," and the IMD does not count them, the official added.

The official further said that the trough developed over Maharashtra's eastern region is shifting away from the state and the possibility of thunderstorms, hail has been predicted for Thursday and Friday. The weather is likely to remain dry after that.

(With inputs from PTI)