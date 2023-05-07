Participate in Mumbai Grahak Panchayat's survey on Ola and Uber services for a chance to impact new regulations

File pic

Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) is conducting an online survey on the services provided by cab aggregators like Ola and Uber. The survey aims to suggest measures to the government for protecting consumer interests. The deadline for participating in the survey is 1 pm on Monday, 8th May 2023. Anyone can participate in the survey by clicking on this link: https://forms.gle/RLoetgbHc93vVRGL7 .

The Maharashtra government is in the process of framing new regulations for cab aggregators and is accepting suggestions from stakeholders until 9th May 2023. According to sources, MGP's survey findings will be shared with the relevant authorities for incorporation into the new regulations.

Mumbaikars are requesting that the rules applicable to black and yellow cabs and auto-rickshaws, such as action against refusal, rude behavior, and overcharging, should also apply to aggregator cabs like Ola and Uber in the state. Citizens want aggregator firms to take responsibility for any misbehavior or criminal offenses committed by their drivers. They are also calling for the incorporation of provisions for appropriate action against drivers in case of refusal or misbehavior with passengers. Additionally, they want a control room and helpline, and action to be taken by RTO and traffic police, just like for Kaali Peeli or auto-rickshaws.