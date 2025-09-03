 Panvel Witnesses Peaceful Immersion Of 12,614 Ganesh Idols With Eco-Friendly Measures
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Witnesses Peaceful Immersion Of 12,614 Ganesh Idols With Eco-Friendly Measures | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Amid devotional fervor, more than 12,614 household and public Ganesh idols, including Gauri-Ganpati, were immersed peacefully on Tuesday across Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar under the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Majhi Vasundhara 6.0

Under the Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 initiative, the civic body is promoting a clean, green, and pollution-free Panvel. The campaign “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Lord Ganesh, Awareness for the Environment) emphasised eco-friendly celebrations.

Immersion Sites

This year, the corporation set up 134 immersion sites — 58 natural and 76 artificial ponds. Facilities such as security personnel, electricity supply, CCTV surveillance, towers, seating arrangements, loudspeakers, Nirmalya (floral offering) collection pots, and life jackets were arranged. "Coordination was ensured by eight civic departments, with support from NGOs and social organizations," said an official.

Commissioner Mangesh Chitale directed deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, ward officers, and staff to personally inspect the immersion sites. The fire brigade, traffic department, solid waste management, health inspectors, sanitation workers, and police jointly maintained strict security. Medical teams were deployed at every site for first aid.

article-image

Eco-friendly Nirmalya Processing

Special Nirmalya Collection Vehicles were deployed by the Solid Waste Management Department to gather floral offerings from households and Ganesh mandals daily. At Khargar’s Shiv Samarth Lake, collected Nirmalya is being processed into compost, later used for gardens and trees.

Special Facility in Kalamboli

At Mhasoba Lake in Kalamboli, a specially arranged trolley was provided for the immersion of large idols.

