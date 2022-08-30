Panvel: PMC to hold eco-friendly Ganpati competition, NMMC stresses safety

Photo: File

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will use the Ganesh festival platform to promote the campaign of Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 3.0 and Swachh Survekshan. The civic body will hold a competition on eco-friendly household and public Ganesh Mandal decoration competition 2022.

Civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh has taken the initiative to create awareness among citizens and also ensure that people do not use banned items that are not good for the environment. The competition is open to all households and public Mandals and they can register at ward offices. The last date for registration is 2nd September.

File

File

A senior civic official said that the competition is not limited to public Ganesha Mandals as a large number of households celebrate the festival and they use decorative items. “Nature-loving NGOs, environmentalists and senior officials will be part of the jury of the competition. The jury board will visit the registered home Ganeshotsav participants and public Ganesha Mandals from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm during 10 days of Ganeshotsav,” said the official.

The civic body will also give cash prizes to winners.

“The first prize for the household Ganeshotsav competition is Rs. 7,000 cash and a certificate. The second and third prizes will be Rs. 5000 and Rs along with a certificate respectively,” said the official.

The Navi Mumbai police traffic unit will ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the festival as a large number of people will come out during the festival. Apart from installing CCTV cameras at immersion sites, the traffic police will depute additional personnel.

Meanwhile, NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected different immersion sites and took stock of the safety measures. He directed officials to pay special attention to the CCTV system and ensure that it works continuously at natural immersion sites. He also asked to coordinate with the police for crowd management.