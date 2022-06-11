Panvel: PMC starts its first English medium school for 2022-23 academic session, admissions open

The first English medium school of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start functioning from the 2022-23 academic session and the civic body has already started the admission process. It will accept the admission forms till June 15 and students residing within a 3 km radius of the school building will be given preference for admission.

At present, the civic body is admitting students to the Junior KG section and gradually, every year, one senior class will be added.

A senior official from the civic education department said, “The school is located near Gaondevi temple in New Panvel and the new academic session will start this year.” He added that they have appealed to parents to submit the admission forms before June 15 and do not wait till the last date.

Since the English medium school is run by PMC, there will be no tuition fee. If there are more applications than the number of seats available, a lottery for admission will be conducted at 3 pm on June 23. A total of 40 students will be given admission to the Junior KG section this academic year.

Parents need to submit the form, including the child's birth certificate, and proof of residence like Aadhar Card, parent's passport, voter identity card, electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, driving license, ration card, or nationalized bank passbook.

Children born between July 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, will be eligible to get admission in the Junior KG section. Parents can contact coordinators Anita Daswate at '9920215647' and Prajakta Mahadik at '9594091050' for more details regarding admission.

The demand for English medium schools is rising and the civic body received a demand from common citizens including leaders of the opposition.

“As many parents could not afford the private English medium school, they can get quality education in civic schools,” said the official, adding that the civic body will increase the number of English medium schools in the future.