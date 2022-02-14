Panvel: PMC plans to start English medium school, proposal to be tabled in civic General Body meeting

On the Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also open English medium schools in its jurisdiction. The civic administration will table a proposal in the coming civic general body regarding this.

The civic education department has already prepared a proposal to send to the state government for approval.

After the success of English medium schools under the NMMC jurisdiction, the demand for a similar school in Panvel was being made form residents. Following a demand from citizens and public representatives, the civic administration decided to bring a proposal in the general body.

According to a senior civic official, the proposal is likely to be tabled in the coming general body to get approval. “We have planned to start the English medium school from the coming academic session,” said the official, adding that they will start with pre-primary in the coming academic session and will add one more class every year.

“The civic body requires State Education department permission for class one. While we will start the pre-primary school and will send a proposal to the state government for approval,” said the official.

At present, the civic body runs 11 schools of which 8 schools are Marathi medium, two Urdu and one Gujarati medium school. Children from underprivileged sections cannot afford English medium private schools and the proposal is meant for them, said the senior civic official.

NMMC started two English medium schools in 2014 and they received good responses from parents. “There are many private schools in the Panvel area that provide quality education in English medium. But many parents cannot afford and civic body’s plan to provide quality education to all,” added the official.

