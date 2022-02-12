Mumbai: Ex-director held in PMC bank scam sent to judicial custody

Multi crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) bank scam accused Daljit Singh Bal its former director has been sent to judicial custody on Friday. Bal was arrested last week from Indo-Nepal border region in Bihar while fleeing to the neighbouring country. Since September 30 Bal was on the run when the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police registered an offence against it's former directors who accused of illegally extendidn huge loans to realty firm Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its group companies. A look out circular (LOC) was also issued against him.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:01 AM IST