PMC Bank MD Daljit Singh Bal arrested on Nepal border

Daljit Singh Bal,managing director of superceded Punjab and Maharashtra co_ operative Bank,Mumbai was arrested on India_Nepal border on Thursday noon . He has been kept at Raxaul police station,220kms north from here.

According to the police,Bal who is the main accused in the Rs 4315 crores scam in PMC bank was attempting to cross to Nepal from where he was planning to escape to Canada.

Reserve Bank of India had taken over the board of directors of the bank and put regulatory restrictions after getting reports of major financial irregularities

.

On November 22 last year, RBI prepared a plan to amalgamate PMC with USFB after closure of business of PMC on September 23,2019

Raxaul police said Bal was caught 200 metres away from Nepal border on Bihar sude.

ALSO READ Govt approves PMC Bank merger with Unity Small Finance Bank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 04:39 PM IST