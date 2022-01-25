Govt approves PMC Bank merger with Unity Small Finance Bank

The proposed merger of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) with Unity Small Finance Bank (USFB) has received government approval.

The government has notified amalgamation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFBL).

Govt of India notifies amalgamation of Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFBL). All the branches of PMC Bank will function as branches of USFBL from today: RBI pic.twitter.com/utYRFiKdjP — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

All the branches of PMC Bank will function as branches of USFBL from today.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the restrictions on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank for another three months till the end of March, 2022.

The draft scheme of amalgamation is required to be placed before the government for its sanction, as per the Banking Regulation Act.

RBI had prepared a draft scheme of amalgamation and the same was placed in the public domain on November 22.

In September 2019, the RBI had superseded the board of PMC Bank and placed it under regulatory restrictions, including cap on withdrawals by its customers, after detection of certain financial irregularities, hiding and misreporting of loans given to real estate developer HDIL. The restrictions have been extended several times since then.

The RBI recently approved the appointment of Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India as Independent Chairman of Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank).

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:38 PM IST