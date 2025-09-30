Panvel Municipal Corporation Marks 9th Anniversary With Cultural Celebrations For Employees |

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrated its 9th anniversary on Monday with a series of cultural programs and competitions for its employees. The civic body will officially step into its 10th year on October 1, 2025.

Inaugural Ceremony

The celebrations were inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Maheshkumar Meghmale, who offered prayers to the idol of Nataraj. Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, Chief PRO Dr. Raju Patodkar, Sports and Cultural Department Head Haresh Jadhav, PRO Nitin Sake, Varsha Kulkarni, and officers and staff from the Education Department were also present.

Cultural Events and Competitions

The day’s festivities included rangoli, self-composed poetry recitation, mimicry and acting, singing, fancy dress, ukhane (traditional couplet recitation) for women, and musical chairs competitions.

Platform for Creativity

The initiative provided employees with a platform to showcase their creativity and talents beyond routine civic duties, while also acknowledging their valuable contributions to the corporation’s functioning.