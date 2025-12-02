Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Anti-Pollution Drive: 169 Notices Issued, Fog Cannons & Dust Monitors Deployed Across City

PMC intensifies anti-pollution measures with fog cannons and real-time dust monitors across Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Dec 02: In a bid to tackle rising air pollution, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a comprehensive enforcement and monitoring campaign across all wards. Special flying squads are inspecting construction sites to ensure compliance with dust-control norms. So far, 169 notices have been issued to violators.

Fog-Cannon Vehicles Deployed For Dust Suppression

PMC informed of having deployed four fog-cannon vehicles across Kharghar, Taloja, Kamothe–Kalamboli and Panvel. “These vehicles spray water over 50 km daily to control airborne dust and are equipped with GPS tracking to ensure transparency,” Kharge added.

Real-Time Dust Monitors Installed Across Seven Locations

Simultaneously, to monitor air quality, Real-Time Ambient Air Quality Dust Monitors with meteorological sensors are stated to have been installed at seven strategic locations, including Monkey Point, Utsav Chowk, IGPL Naka and Wadavli Lake. “These monitors provide residents with accurate updates on pollution levels and weather conditions,” a PMC official said.

Air Purification Units Operational; More Being Installed

Additionally, air purification systems are operational at eight key points, including Kharghar, Kopar Village and MGM Hospital (Kamothe), with five more units under installation. “Our goal is to significantly reduce dust pollution and ensure cleaner, safer air for all residents of Panvel,” the official added.

