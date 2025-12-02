 Panvel Municipal Corporation Revamps Lions Garden With New Lighting And Modern Facilities
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has completed the renovation and beautification of the Lions Garden located on Thane Naka Road, aiming to enhance public spaces and offer citizens a cleaner, safer and more attractive environment.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi Updated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
New lighting and upgraded facilities enhance Lions Garden at Thane Naka Road | File Photo

Part Of Clean Panvel – Beautiful Panvel Initiative

The revamp was carried out as part of the ongoing Clean Panvel – Beautiful Panvel initiative. The Garden Department led the project, introducing several improvements designed to make the garden more citizen-friendly.

Enhanced Lighting And Improved Safety

A key highlight of the renovation is the installation of new, aesthetically designed lighting, which has significantly improved visibility and safety at night. The upgraded illumination has drawn encouraging responses from local residents who now frequent the garden during evening hours.

article-image

Fresh Landscaping And Structural Repairs

The renovation included the development of a fresh lawn, construction of a new safety wall, repairs to the amphitheatre and installation of decorative electric poles for enhanced lighting. PMC officials said that similar upgrades are planned for other parks across the city.

