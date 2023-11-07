 Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Climate Action Awareness Program For Health Department
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Climate Action Awareness Program For Health Department

Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Climate Action Awareness Program For Health Department

During regular vaccination sessions and outdoor vaccination sessions at 12 civil primary health centers, information was provided regarding climate change and its impacts on our health.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Climate Action Awareness Program For Health Department |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a series of programs in conjunction with the recent Climate Action Day, under the guidance of Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, focusing on the Medical Health Department. During regular vaccination sessions and outdoor vaccination sessions at 12 civil primary health centers, information was provided regarding climate change and its impacts on our health. The initiative also aimed to raise awareness about individual and collective actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Participants were educated on measures to control the increase in global temperatures

Participants were educated on measures to control the increase in global temperatures. Schools were informed about the side effects of and precautions to be taken in response to rising heat levels.

People were educated about noise pollution, air pollution, and water pollution

Under the guidance of Chief Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi from the Medical Health Department, students and the general public were educated about noise pollution, air pollution, and water pollution. Health and climate action awareness were also promoted at the community and individual levels during outdoor immunization sessions at 12 Civil Primary Health Centers and four Civil Health Extension Centres on behalf of the Medical Health Department.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC Organises ‘Women For Water, Water For Women’ Campaign
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Police Nab Wanted Accused in Filmy Style Operation in Thane, Pose As Brick Kiln Workers

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Bombay HC Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Plea Challenging ‘Illegal’ Arrest By ED

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: CST-Bound Local Train Skips Halt At Khandeshwar Station On Harbour Line

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MLA From Shinde Group, Sada Sarvankar, Appointed Chairman Of Siddhivinayak...

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena MLA From Shinde Group, Sada Sarvankar, Appointed Chairman Of Siddhivinayak...

10 Years On, Court Building In Mira Road Now Awaits Recruitment

10 Years On, Court Building In Mira Road Now Awaits Recruitment