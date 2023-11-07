Panvel Municipal Corporation Conducts Climate Action Awareness Program For Health Department |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) conducted a series of programs in conjunction with the recent Climate Action Day, under the guidance of Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, focusing on the Medical Health Department. During regular vaccination sessions and outdoor vaccination sessions at 12 civil primary health centers, information was provided regarding climate change and its impacts on our health. The initiative also aimed to raise awareness about individual and collective actions to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Participants were educated on measures to control the increase in global temperatures

Participants were educated on measures to control the increase in global temperatures. Schools were informed about the side effects of and precautions to be taken in response to rising heat levels.

People were educated about noise pollution, air pollution, and water pollution

Under the guidance of Chief Officer Dr. Anand Gosavi from the Medical Health Department, students and the general public were educated about noise pollution, air pollution, and water pollution. Health and climate action awareness were also promoted at the community and individual levels during outdoor immunization sessions at 12 Civil Primary Health Centers and four Civil Health Extension Centres on behalf of the Medical Health Department.