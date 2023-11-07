Navi Mumbai: PMC Organises ‘Women For Water, Water For Women’ Campaign

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

On behalf of the Union Government's Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of the Amrit 2.0 Mission, directives have been issued to celebrate "Jal Diwali" from November 7th to November 9th, 2023. In alignment with this, the Panvel Municipal Corporation, under the guidance of Commissioner Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, in collaboration with the National Urban Livelihood Mission, organized the initiative "Water for Women, Women for Women" on November 8.

Members of self-help groups will have the opportunity to visit water purification centres in Panvel

During this campaign, members of self-help groups will have the opportunity to visit water purification centres in Panvel cities. These visits aim to educate women about the procedures for ensuring clean and safe drinking water in their homes. Additionally, citizens will be provided with information on water quality testing methods to ensure access to high-quality water.

To instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women regarding water infrastructure

The primary goal of these visits is to instill a sense of ownership and belonging among women regarding water infrastructure. Moreover, these interactions will offer women the chance to engage in interviews and discussions, fostering a greater understanding of the importance of clean water access.