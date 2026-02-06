Panvel Municipal Corporation Begins Preparations For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Public Celebrations On February 19

Civic officials and public representatives meet at Panvel municipal headquarters to plan large-scale Shivaji Jayanti celebrations | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 06: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has initiated preparations to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with public participation and traditional fervour on February 19.

A preliminary planning and consultation meeting was held on Friday at the municipal headquarters under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale.

Planning meeting held

The meeting was attended by former Leader of the House Paresh Thakur, former Leader of the Opposition Pritam Mhatre, municipal members Nitin Patil, Pramila Patil, Happy Singh, Prakash Binedar, Vikas Gharat and Ravindra Joshi, along with senior civic officials including Transport Manager Kailas Gavde, Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge and Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhe. Former corporators and a large number of citizens were also present.

Suggestions for larger celebrations

During the meeting, officials reviewed arrangements for the public celebrations and discussed ways to organise the event on a larger scale. Suggestions included increasing the number of tableaux in the procession, enhancing prize money for various competitions, and organising lezim and other cultural programmes. Facilities to be provided for students participating in the celebrations were also deliberated upon.

Review of arrangements and funds

Kailas Gavde presented details of the funds collected and expenditure incurred during last year’s celebrations. Civic authorities were instructed to remove obstacles along the procession route and ensure thorough cleanliness ahead of the event. The works to be undertaken by the Stores, General Administration and Engineering departments in connection with the celebrations were also reviewed.

The celebrations are part of the civic body’s efforts to involve citizens in cultural events and uphold the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Civic honour highlighted

Meanwhile, former Leader of the House Paresh Thakur congratulated Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale by presenting him with a bouquet, following the Panvel Municipal Corporation securing first rank in the state in e-Governance and the Sevakarmi Programme under the state government’s 150-day Administrative Reforms Programme.

