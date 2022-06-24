e-Paper Get App

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Dilasa Foundation, Panvel distributed fifteen bicycles among tribal girl students. These girls are enrolled at Sudhagad Education Society School at Kewale in Panvel Taluka. The Principal of the school Lahu Tatare appreciated the initiative of the Dilasa Foundation and thanked the foundation.

Tribal girl students have to walk a long way to reach school. Dilasa Foundation which has been helping underprivileged sections and students has come forward and distributed bicycles.

The president of the organization, Advocate Manohar Sachdev, Secretary Mayur Tambade, Joint Secretary Balaram Rodpalkar, Member Advocate Nagesh Hirve, Headmaster Lahu Tatare, Eknath Phadke, Subhash Chaudhary, School’s chairman Milan Palkar, Bharat Palkar, Keshav Mali, social activist Ravindra Patil were present.

“We have pledged to continue our bicycle distribution drive. People who have bicycles, which are in good condition, can contact us for donation”, said Advocate Sachdev. He appealed to donors to contact Krishna Desai (9372635443), Vishal Sawant (7666299921), Balaram Rodpalkar (9920594133), and Nagesh Hirve (7977472851).

Panvel: Dilasa Foundation distributes bicycles to tribal girl students

