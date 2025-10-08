Navi Mumbai News: Lawyer Seeks Police Action Against RSS Vijayadashami Event At NMMC School |

A day before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) proposed Vijayadashami celebration at the NMMC School No. 4 ground in CBD Belapur, a Navi Mumbai-based lawyer has sought urgent intervention from the police, alleging that the civic body granted permission to an unregistered organization to conduct a religious event at a government school.

Lawyer’s Complaint Over Permission

Advocate Sudip Dilip Gholap sent a formal notice to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, CBD Division, urging immediate action to prevent possible communal tensions.

“It has come to light that permission has been granted to an unregistered body to organize a religious program inside a school compound which shares its boundary wall with a mosque. Such permission is contrary to public interest and may lead to law and order problems,” Gholap wrote in his letter.

Event Details and Official Approval

According to official documents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had earlier granted permission to the RSS Belapur Nagar unit to hold its annual Vijayadashami Utsav and Path Sanchalan (procession) on October 5, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. at the NMMC School No. 4 ground in Sector 8B, CBD Belapur.

The approval, issued by the A Ward Office, followed payment of a ₹1,500 rental charge, ₹200 GST, and a ₹2,500 refundable deposit, along with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the school headmaster. The civic body clarified that the decision was taken under the directions of the Additional Commissioner and in line with existing procedures.

NMMC Defends Permission Process

An NMMC official defended the process, saying, “The permission was granted after verifying the documents and obtaining the headmaster’s consent. Conditions have been clearly laid down — no damage to school property, no use of classrooms during school hours, and full restoration of the premises after the event. Any violation will invite strict action and forfeiture of the deposit.”

The civic body also stated that the event must comply with the Bombay High Court’s directives in PIL No. 3/2023. Moreover, the permission is subject to cancellation without notice if the venue is required for election-related or official purposes.