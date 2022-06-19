Panvel: PMC aims for over 67K oral polio vaccination on June 19

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has made adequate arrangements for implementing the National pulse polio campaign in its jurisdiction on Sunday, June 19. Under the campaign, every child in the age group of 0 to 5 years will be given an oral drop of polio vaccine.

Under the guidance of PMC commissioner, Ganesh Deshmukh, vaccination centres have been set up at railway stations and bus stands. In addition, there will be mobile vaccination squads.

Medical officers, ANM, Asha workers and volunteers have also been trained for the effective implementation of the programme following Covid-19 safety rules.

While talking to the media, Dr. Rehana Mujawar, medical officer of PCMC said, “The campaign has been planned with the aim to vaccinate a total of 67,802 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years as per the population survey.”

She added that a total of 399 polio vaccination booths with 331 permanent, 24 transit and 44 mobile squads will function in the area of six civic health centres.