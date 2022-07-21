Panvel: Develop burial ground and crematorium for animals | Representational

Mumbai: Pritam Mhatre, the former opposition leader of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested the municipal commissioner to develop a burial ground and crematorium for animals in the civic jurisdiction.

“To have a clean, beautiful and healthy Panvel, it is very important to have a burial ground and crematorium for animals too,” said Mhatre. He added that normally after the death of the animal, its carcass is thrown in the open.

Due to this, a bad smell spreads and there is the possibility of spreading disease in the area. “A large number of stray and pet animals died due to floods in 2005. Later, the infectious disease cost many humans lives,” said Mhatre.

“While animals are given respect in Hinduism, many animals that have died of disease, old age or accidents are left in the open. It is not accepted in Hinduism. There should be a burial ground, and crematorium for such dead animals,” said Mhatre.