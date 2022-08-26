Panvel civic body urges citizens to keep Ganehsotsav festivities eco-friendly | File Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has urged citizens to opt for eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year. It has appealed to use decoration materials that are not made of plastic or thermacol as they are banned.

"Citizens should celebrate the festival environment-friendly. They should use materials that are not harmful to nature and the environment. Since there is a ban on the use of plastics, decorative items should be of eco-friendly materials. This will help in protecting the environment and bring double joy in celebration,” said commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

Ganesha devotees are elated since there are no major COVID restrictions this year. However, in order to prevent crowding at the natural ponds, the civic body has created artificial ponds Gauri Ganapati immersion. The civic body has already started preparations.

A senior civic official said, “This year, the civic body is making all preparations for idol immersions at around 66 places in all the four wards in the municipal area. Work orders have been given to the concerned contractors to prepare pavilions, lights, table-chairs, generators, halogens, stage, barrages, cranes, hydra, Nirmalya Kalash, loudspeakers, life jackets, rafts et,” said the official.