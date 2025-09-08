Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Drive Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases |



The Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Medical Health Department has stepped up its awareness drive to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as lymphatic filariasis, lymphedema, and hydrocele, which can cause permanent disability if left unchecked.

Appeal to Prevent Water Stagnation

Under the National Health Mission (NHM), the civic body has appealed to citizens to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding. Officials have advised residents to avoid water stagnation in drains, keep clogged gutters flowing, and fill pits around their homes. Where filling is not possible, used oil or kerosene should be poured into stagnant water once a week.

Weekly ‘Dry Day’ and Other Precautions

Other precautions highlighted include fixing nets on toilet vent pipes, wearing fully covering clothes, using mosquito nets while sleeping, and observing a weekly “dry day” to eliminate standing water. Citizens have also been urged to dispose of broken containers, tires, pots, and coconut shells lying on rooftops or in open spaces that can collect rainwater.

Support for Insecticide Spraying

The civic body has further appealed to residents to cooperate with insecticide spraying teams visiting villages and ensure spraying is carried out in their entire homes.

Strict Adherence Key to Control

According to officials, strict adherence to these preventive measures will help bring mosquito-borne diseases under control.