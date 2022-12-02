Panvel civic body appeals students to participate in civic initiatives aimed for cleanliness survey and ease of living index

Panvel civic body chief and other dignitaries during the event held at Pillai College | Sourced Photo

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed the students to participte in the civic initiatives which will help Navi Mumbai rank better in Swachh Survekshan [cleanliness survey] 2023 and Ease of living survey 2022.

Municipl chief Ganesh Deshmukh made the appeal while addressing students during an event held at Pillai College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Panvel on Thursday which was jointly organised by PMC, Pillai College and Infinity Foundation. Deshmukh also guided them on taking initiatives on making the city clean.

During the event, Assistant Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, UNICEF State Adviser Tanaji Patil, Nehru Youth Center and Youth Ministry State Director Prakash Manure, College Principal Gajanan Vader, Vice Principal Deepika Sharma, Ayuf Akula of Infinity Foundation, PMC’s Public Relations Officer Varsha Kulkarni, Coordinator Aarti Sukheja, Professor Kiran Deshmukh were present.

Assistant Commissioner Vidhate shared information about the central government's survey, saying that it will not take time to clean the city if everyone starts by themselves. He appealed to students to participate in the Citizen Perception Survey of Ease of Living Index if Panvel city wants to build itself.

Tanaji Patil, State Adviser of UNICEF said that students should realize their responsibilities and use innovative ideas to sort the waste at their own level, at the level of their society, and contribute by carrying out small activities.