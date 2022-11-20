Panvel: Amid measles outbreak, PMC appeals public to visit health centres if children exhibit symptoms/ Representative Image | File

The Panvel Municipal Coporation (PMC) has appealed to all citizens to take their children to the primary health centres is they notice symptoms of measles.

The appeal comes after Mumbai witnessed a measles outbreak which has thus far claimed eight lives with the last being six-month-old baby Sakina Ansari.

The chief medical officer, Dr Rehana Mujawar said that it is mandatory for the private hospitals in the civic area's jurisdiction to inform the PMC of patients who come in with symptoms of measles.

Dr Rehana added that measles is a viral disease and is airborne and enters body through respiratory tract of a person.

"Through the civic body, children are vaccinated periodically so the chances of patients contracting viral disease in panvel is less. Those infected are being treated at MGM hospital currently and are from Mumbra area," said Dr Rehana asking citizens to not panic.

“In case, if symptoms of measles occur in children, contact the primary health center of the municipal corporation,” she said.

Measles, its symptoms

Measles is an infectious disease caused by a virus and symptoms begin to appear 7 to 10 days after the virus enters the body. Symptoms initially include fever and cough, cold, red eyes, one, two or all three symptoms.

A rash appears on the body 2 to 4 days after the initial symptoms appear. The rash starts behind the ear and then spreads to the face, chest, stomach, and back.

Due to the reduction of vitamin A in the body of a measles patient, the patient may develop eye diseases and diseases such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and encephalitis. “If a patient with measles is given a dose of vitamin A for two consecutive days, the chances of developing the disease are reduced,” said the official.

NMMC steps up vigil

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has begun a special survey by visiting each household to find out any suspected cases of measles patients in light of the rising number of children infected with the disease in Mumbai.

By November 30, the survey will be finished, and during that time, health professionals will visit houses and examine kids up to the age of 5 to see if they have received any vaccinations or not.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC starts a special survey to check measles cases