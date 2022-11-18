e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Six-month-old infant succumbs to measles at Kasturba Hospital

Mumbai: Six-month-old infant succumbs to measles at Kasturba Hospital

Sakina Ansari died on Thursday evening at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital within four days of admission on November 13.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Six-month-old infant succumbs to measles at Kasturba Hospital | CDC
Follow us on

Measles seems to have sneakily crept upon Mumbai claiming the latest victim, a six-month-old. Sakina Ansari died on Thursday evening at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital within four days of admission on November 13.

However, the cause of death is said to be septic shock with measles and bronchopneumonia, according to Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Read Also
Mumbai: 7 suspected measles deaths since October 26
article-image

Tabassum Ansari, Sakina’s mother, had told The Free Press Journal on November 16 that her child had been taken off oxygen support and was stable.

This is eighth measles death reported in the city; a couple of days ago, a one-year-old child succumbbed to measles.

Read Also
Mumbai reports second measles casualty as toddler passes away at Kasturba hospital
article-image

Mumbai tops in measles cases

Mumbai seems to have become the hotspot for the measles outbreak as it has registered the maximum number of confirmed and suspected cases since January in comparison to other districts across the state where the infectious ailment has surfaced.

According to the Maharashtra Health Department data, the state has recorded 503 cases this year. Mumbai leads with 169 cases, while Malegaon comes a distant second with 51.

Last year, Mumbai had recorded only nine cases, which means there has been an approximate rise of 19 times in the number of cases in the last 10 months.

Read Also
Mumbai: Focus on COVID put regular vaccine drives on backseat; only 55% inoculated against measles...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Shinde camp leader files plaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Savarkar

Thane: Shinde camp leader files plaint against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Savarkar

Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

Mumbai updates: City dabbawalas bat for cycle lanes, inclusive local trains infrastructure

Car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway killing 5; 4 injured

Car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway killing 5; 4 injured

Mumbai: After homebuyers protest against Kalpataru, industry insiders say realtor under stress,...

Mumbai: After homebuyers protest against Kalpataru, industry insiders say realtor under stress,...

Mumbai: Six-month-old infant succumbs to measles at Kasturba Hospital

Mumbai: Six-month-old infant succumbs to measles at Kasturba Hospital