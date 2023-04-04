Mumbai: Pant Nagar police make no progress in Ghatkopar double death mystery case

Representational Image

It’s been 27 days since Deepak Shah (45) and Tina Shah (38) mysterious deaths came into limelight, but the Pant Nagar police are yet to find out the reason for their death.

The Pant Nagar police station had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) on March 9 when the bodies were found in the rented flat where the Shahs were residing at Kukreja Palace, Vallabhbaug Lane Extension in Ghatkopar (east). The post- mortem report had ruled out death by suffocation or by any external injury.

A vomit-like substance was found near the bodies, it has been sent for chemical analysis and the reports are awaited, in the same manner viscera reports which were sent to the forensic department in Kalina are yet to handover the reports to the police.

Since the post mortem report has ruled out murder, the police are investigating the suicide angle, but there seems to be no progress. The Pant Nagar police was totally indifferent when the FPJ asked for an update on the case. Even though the deaths had created panic in the neighbourhood, the duty officer at the police station asked ``Which case are you referring to?" It was as if they had closed the case.

According to the police, the couple had attended a Holi party in Juhu and they went back home. There were contradictory reports about the timing of their entry into their building. The bodies were discovered by a maid who came to the flat the following day. She repeatedly rang the door bell, but in vain. She then informed a relative of the Shahs who was living in the same building. The relative opened the flat with a dupliate key and was shocked to find the two bodies totally nude lying on the bathroom floor. A local doctor declared them dead.