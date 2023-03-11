Ghatkopar couple’s death: Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Cops discard 6-hour disappearance angle | Sourced Photo

In the Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death, the Pant Nagar police have discarded the six-hour disappearance angle. They said Deepak Shah, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, reached home immediately after the Holi party in Juhu. Earlier, they had based the disappearance window between 9.30am and 10pm based on the building watchman’s statement. The couple was found dead in the bathroom of the fifth floor flat with the shower running.

Police had said CDR or tower location were "unavailable"

Based on witness statements, the police looked at the CCTV camera footage and checked call data records (CDR) and tower location. On Friday, police sources confirmed to this newspaper that the CDR or tower location were found “unavailable” due to some reason, making breakthrough even more difficult.

Watchman's statement insubstantial: Police

Senior Police Inspector Ravidatta Sawant told the FPJ that the watchman's statement turned out to be insubstantial. “Footage from CCTV cameras around and inside the building complex show the couple entering the building on a bike at around 4pm. They are later also seen entering the apartment.”

'Only forensics report will clear cause of death'

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad (Zone 7) rubbished all speculations and said the probe is underway and the “cause of death is not clear till now”. “The cause of death is still not clear in the post-mortem report. Only a forensics report will clear the cause,” he said, adding that samples sent to the Kalina Forensic Laboratory include viscera, tissues, and stomach wash.