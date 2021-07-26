Pandit Nehru wanted to be ‘shantidoot’ but this weakened the country: Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari

Mumbai: After the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, it was the turn of Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari to criticise India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for being soft on security matters, an attitude that cost India heavily, he claimed. Koshyari claimed Nehru attempted to become a ‘shantidoot’ (peace envoy) at the cost of national security. However, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the government has laid adequate focus on tightening security and the country is now capable of handling any eventuality, Koshyari asserted.

“The country’s loss is due to Nehru’s policy of peace. Pandit Nehru wanted to be a peace envoy, to set aloft doves, but this weakened the country,” claimed Koshyari, at the launch of a book titled ‘Impossible to Possible’, organised on the occasion of Kargil Victory Day.

“Except during former PM Atal Bihari’s tenure, I felt there was scant attention to the security of the country. I have a lot of respect for Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. But maybe his weakness was that he wanted to be a peace envoy. This weakened the country and continued for a long time,” said the Governor.

Koshyari said during his Prime Ministership, Vajpayee in 1998 conducted nuclear tests at Pokhran. “No nuclear test was conducted for 20 long years, as governments were scared but Vajpayee carried out the nuclear test,” he noted. The governor said the world later imposed sanctions on India but Vajpayee had faith in the citizens of India.

“I tell our soldiers, as we have faith in you, you must have faith in us that the country is with you,” said the governor.

“We want an atmosphere of peace in the country. We do not consider anyone an enemy. However, India is surrounded on all sides by those who consider us enemies,” said Koshyari.

“I was in tears when I saw that the airport was not open while I was in Trishul. But after a while, I saw in the newspaper that there are four airports being developed in Ladakh. I felt like I was getting a Padma Vibhushan. Because it is needed at the border. It has not been many years but now, the country is safe in the hands of Modi,” he opined.