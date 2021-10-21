Palghar: Woman's decomposed corpse found in apartment; police suspect murder

The highly decomposed body of a 20-year-old woman was found in a flat in Maharashtra's Palghar district and police suspect she was killed by man with whom she was in a relationship, an official said on Thursday.

The woman's neighbours informed the flat owner on Wednesday after experiencing foul smell emanating from the house located in Waliv area here.

The flat owner later alerted the police, who rushed to the place and found the woman lying dead inside the house, Waliv police inspector Rahulkumar Patil said.

The body was in a highly decomposed state as it was apparently lying in the house for around eight days. It was sent for postmortem to the J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

The woman was in a relationship with a man, aged around 25. It is suspected that he killed her, but the motive behind the crime was not yet known, the official said.

The police have registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:08 PM IST