Indore: Decomposed body of an elderly man found in Regional Park Lake, police suspects foul play

Indore: The decomposed body of an unidentified man was found floating in Regional Park Lake on Saturday morning. Prima facie, no injury marks were found on the body so the police said that the exact reason of his death could be established only after the autopsy report.

According to investigating officer SI Vikram Singh Mandloi from Bhanwarkuan police station, some people spotted the body floating in the lake at around 10 am after which the police were informed. The police with the help of other people have taken out the body and sent it for autopsy after investigating the spot.

SI Mandloi said that the deceased was aged around 55-year-old and his body was decomposed. The police showed the face of the deceased to the people living in the area but no one could identify him. Police suspects that the man might have committed suicide after jumping in the lake. The efforts to identify the deceased are on.

Police took information from the workers of the lake, who informed that they had seen the body four days ago but they thought that it was an idol as people immerse the idols in that portion of the lake where the body was found. Also, the information from nearby police stations is also being taken about any missing person to get information about the deceased.