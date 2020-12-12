Madhya Pradesh: Major train accident averted in Indore as Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express collides with loading pick-up vehicle

Indore: A major train accident was averted here on Friday night when Bhopal-Indore Intercity Express train collided with a loading pick-up vehicle close to Lakshmi Bai Nagar railway station.

Train number 19324 Habibganj-Indore Intercity Express train was coming from Dewas. The loco pilot saw a pick-up loading vehicle on the railway track close to Lakshmibai Nagar railway station.