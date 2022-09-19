e-Paper Get App
Palghar: Two runaway schoolgirls traced to Gujarat

While police interrogated a friend who was traced in Vapi, she revealed that the two other minors had run away to join their partners in Rajasthan and she just accompanied them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
Three minor girls who had run away from their homes in Palghar were traced and rescued from neighbouring Gujarat, the police said on Sunday.

After the Class 8 students went missing on September 14, their families lodged a complaint of kidnapping at the Pelhar police station in Nalasopara, inspector Mahendra Shelar said.

One of the girls was traced to Surat and two others to Vapi. During questioning, it was found that two of the girls had left their home to join their boyfriends in Rajasthan and the third one accompanied them.

