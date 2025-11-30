 Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar

Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar

A college student died instantly after being hit by a water tanker near the Naringi Phatak area in Virar. The deceased student has been identified as Harsh Kadam (17). He was returning home from college when a water tanker collided with his two-wheeler.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 01:59 AM IST
article-image
Police detain tanker driver after fatal accident involving a 17-year-old student in Virar | File Photo

Virar, Nov 29: A college student died instantly after being hit by a water tanker near the Naringi Phatak area in Virar. The deceased student has been identified as Harsh Kadam (17). He was returning home from college when a water tanker collided with his two-wheeler.

Bolinj Police Seize Tanker and Detain Driver

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Bolinj Police rushed to the scene and took possession of the water tanker and apprehended the driver.

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: 2 Accused Seek Discharge In Pakistan-Supported Terror Module Case; Court Seeks Prosecution Reply By Dec 10
Mumbai News: 2 Accused Seek Discharge In Pakistan-Supported Terror Module Case; Court Seeks Prosecution Reply By Dec 10
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Teacher’s Birth Date Correction Plea After 39-Year Delay, Jeopardising Promotion Prospects
Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Teacher’s Birth Date Correction Plea After 39-Year Delay, Jeopardising Promotion Prospects
Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Forged Voter Card Images Found Circulating In Andheri Housing Society
Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Forged Voter Card Images Found Circulating In Andheri Housing Society
Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar
Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar
Read Also
Palghar Tragedy: Passenger Dies, Another Injured After Falling From Crowded Nalasopara–Churchgate...
article-image

Residents Blame Reckless Tanker Traffic for Rising Mishaps

The rate of accidents in the Vasai-Virar city is consistently increasing due to the reckless movement of water tankers. Citizens are demanding that the administration take immediate remedial measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: 2 Accused Seek Discharge In Pakistan-Supported Terror Module Case; Court Seeks...

Mumbai News: 2 Accused Seek Discharge In Pakistan-Supported Terror Module Case; Court Seeks...

Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Teacher’s Birth Date Correction Plea After 39-Year Delay,...

Mumbai News: City Civil Court Dismisses Teacher’s Birth Date Correction Plea After 39-Year Delay,...

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Forged Voter Card Images Found Circulating In Andheri Housing Society

Mumbai News: FIR Filed After Forged Voter Card Images Found Circulating In Andheri Housing Society

Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi...

Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi...

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Minor Technical Glitch Briefly Halts Services Near Aarey JVLR Station;...

Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: Minor Technical Glitch Briefly Halts Services Near Aarey JVLR Station;...