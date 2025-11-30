Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old College Student Dies After Water Tanker Hits Two-Wheeler Near Naringi Phatak In Virar

Police detain tanker driver after fatal accident involving a 17-year-old student in Virar | File Photo

Virar, Nov 29: A college student died instantly after being hit by a water tanker near the Naringi Phatak area in Virar. The deceased student has been identified as Harsh Kadam (17). He was returning home from college when a water tanker collided with his two-wheeler.

Bolinj Police Seize Tanker and Detain Driver

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Bolinj Police rushed to the scene and took possession of the water tanker and apprehended the driver.

Residents Blame Reckless Tanker Traffic for Rising Mishaps

The rate of accidents in the Vasai-Virar city is consistently increasing due to the reckless movement of water tankers. Citizens are demanding that the administration take immediate remedial measures.

