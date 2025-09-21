 Palghar Students Lead International Coastal Cleanup Drive At Kelve Beach
Palghar Students Lead International Coastal Cleanup Drive At Kelve Beach

Megha ParmarUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
Palghar Students Lead International Coastal Cleanup Drive At Kelve Beach

Palghar, Maharashtra: Marking International Coastal Cleanup Day, the Palghar District Collector’s Office and Zilla Parishad jointly organized a massive beach cleanup drive at Kelve Beach in Palghar taluka. The initiative was inaugurated by government officials and local representatives, after which hundreds of students and volunteers actively participated in the campaign.

NSS Volunteers Join Hands

Students of Sonopant Dandekar Law College and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers turned out in large numbers to support the state’s call for cleaner and safer coastlines. Equipped with gloves and bags, they collected litter and plastic waste, making the drive a symbol of youth-led action for the environment.

With rising pollution, plastic waste, and ecological stress threatening marine life and coastlines, the initiative highlighted the urgent need for awareness and action. International Coastal Cleanup Day serves as a reminder to safeguard oceans and beaches from irreversible damage.

Professors Motivate Students

“Keeping our coasts clean is not just a responsibility, it is a duty. Through such initiatives, we are instilling the importance of cleanliness and conservation among students,” said Dr. Utkarsha Junnarkar, professor at Sonopant Dandekar Law College.

Plastic Waste Cleared from Coast

The event was further strengthened by the efforts of professors Milka Tuscano and Minelli Almeda, who guided and motivated students to participate wholeheartedly. Their leadership ensured that the campaign was a resounding success, with students playing a pivotal role in the day-long activity.

The drive not only contributed to a cleaner Kelve Beach but also fostered a strong sense of environmental responsibility among the youth of Palghar.

