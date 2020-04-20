Palghar Sadhu lynching: CM Uddhav Thackeray says case handed over to CID, 2 cops suspended

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Palghar mob lynching case has been handed over to CID. He also said that two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

While addressing the state via Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We've suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons including 5 main accused have been arrested so far."

He assured citizens that nothing communal in Palghar mob lynching case. "There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning about the incident too," Thackeray said.