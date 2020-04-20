Palghar Sadhu lynching: CM Uddhav Thackeray says case handed over to CID, 2 cops suspended

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Palghar mob lynching case has been handed over to CID. He also said that two policemen were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.
While addressing the state via Facebook Live, Uddhav Thackeray said, "We've suspended 2 policemen and appointed ADG CID Crime Atulchandra Kulkarni to investigate the matter. Over 100 persons including 5 main accused have been arrested so far."
He assured citizens that nothing communal in Palghar mob lynching case. "There is nothing communal in this whole incident. I have spoken to Amit Shah ji this morning about the incident too," Thackeray said.
On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching of three people in the state's Palghar area. During the telephonic conversation, Thackeray apprised the home minister about the incidents and the steps taken to nab those involved in the incident.
The incident took place on April 16 when the three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were going in a car towards Surat in Gujarat. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar. The three were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves.
The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30). Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said stern action will be taken against those involved in the lynching of the three men. The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)