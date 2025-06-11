 Palghar News: NGOs Donate 41 Bicycles To Tribal Students Under 'Recycle The Cycle' Initiative
The Rotary Club of Kandivali has been organising an annual 'Recycle The Cycle’ initiative, wherein the unused cycles donated by Mumbaikars are collected and distributed to the needy children in the tribal areas of Palghar to give them relief from walking long distances to school.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Multiple non-governmental organisations came together to help tribal students of Palghar reach school by donating unused bicycles from Mumbai. The initiative saw donations of 41 cycles from various residents which were later distributed to the underprivileged school students in Palghar’s Juni Jawhar village.

The Rotary Club of Kandivali has been organising an annual 'Recycle The Cycle’ initiative, wherein the unused cycles donated by Mumbaikars are collected and distributed to the needy children in the tribal areas of Palghar to give them relief from walking long distances to school.

This year, Rotary Club of Kandivali West tied up with Shantaben Arvindkumar Sanghvi Foundation and Auris Serenity Tower. Under the ‘Let’s Go To School’ initiative, 41 bicycles were donated to underprivileged school students in Juni Jawhar village in Palghar on Wednesday. 

“Cycles were distributed to needy students from the rural area who had to walk kilometers to reach school.  Prasad Chikitsa's team had identified these children considering their distance to school, their height and their economic situation,” said a member of the Rotary Club.

