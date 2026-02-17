Palghar News: Land Acquisition Begins For Vadhavan Port Project As Compensation Rates Finalised Across 24 Villages

Vadhavan Port Project | Representational image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 17: The land acquisition process for the ambitious Vadhavan Port Project in Dahanu has officially commenced, with the Palghar district administration initiating steps to acquire land required for the development of key infrastructure linked to the mega port project.

As part of the acquisition drive, land is being acquired across 24 villages in Palghar district, including 10 villages in Dahanu Taluka and 14 villages in Palghar Taluka, primarily for the construction of essential road and railway connectivity to support the port’s operations.

Villages identified for acquisition

Awards for acquired lands and properties have been prepared for 10 villages in Dahanu Taluka, namely: Varor, Chinchani, Tanashi, Bavde, Kolwali, Vangaon, Dhamatne, Kolhan, Ghol and Tawa.

Similarly, awards have been prepared for 12 villages in Palghar Taluka, namely: Nevale, Ranoshigaon, Sumadi, Gargaon, Chinchare, Akegavhan, Nanivali, Ambethe, Akoli, Ravate, Shigaon and Khutad.

The land acquisition proposals and compensation determinations have been forwarded to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has granted approval for the acquisition process.

Final compensation rates declared

The district administration has finalised the base market rates for both agricultural and non-agricultural land in the affected villages.

Agricultural land rates

For villages in Palghar Taluka — including Nevale, Ranoshigaon, Sumadi, Gargaon, Chinchare, Akegavhan, Nanivali, Ambethe, Akoli, Ravate, Shigaon and Khutad — the compensation rate has been fixed at ₹62,50,000 per hectare.

For villages in Dahanu Taluka such as Varor, Chinchani, Tanashi, Bavde, Kolwali, Vangaon and others, agricultural land rates have been fixed between ₹62,50,000 per hectare up to ₹1,22,42,408 per hectare.

Non-agricultural land rates

Non-agricultural land rates have also been finalised village-wise, ranging from ₹780 per sq. metre up to ₹3,664 per sq. metre.

Compensation structure

Under the Vadhavan Port Project, landowners will not be paid only the basic land price. They will receive double the amount of the finalised base market rate for the acquired land, along with an additional 100% extra amount as compensation for giving up their property. Apart from this, an extra 12% yearly amount will be added from August 29, 2024 until the payment is made. Landholders will also be paid separately for any trees, wells, borewells, houses or other structures present on the acquired land.

In short, the government has assured that landowners will receive a higher and legally protected compensation package for their land and assets. The total compensation will be paid in accordance with legal provisions to ensure adequate relief to landowners.

Documents required and submission deadline

Landholders declared as awardees must submit the necessary documents, including updated 7/12 extracts, identity proof, bank details, photographs and other relevant legal records such as NOCs in case of encumbrances, family tree documents for tenure rights and inheritance proof where applicable. For non-agricultural lands, the Non-Agriculture Order and approved map are also mandatory.

Notices are being served to all awardees, and complete documentation must be submitted to the concerned Land Acquisition Officer at the Collector Office within 60 days.

After verification, possession of the acquired land will be taken and compensation will be disbursed. Possession will be taken 60 days after the award declaration.

Talathi offices to serve as facilitation centres

The Collector of Palghar has instructed all concerned officials that Talathi offices must function as facilitation centres to assist citizens with updating revenue records, completing legal documentation and supporting land acquisition-related procedures.

Citizens have been appealed to contact their respective Talathi offices for any assistance connected to the land acquisition process.

