Lent, Ramadan Begin Together On February 18 In Rare Calendar Convergence | Photo Credit: Canva

Mumbai: In a rare convergence, Lent, the period of austerity and prayer for Christians, and Ramadan (Ramzan), the Muslim holy month, will both begin on February 18 in many parts of the world. Since the Muslim and Christian calendars are calibrated differently, it is an occurrence that happens once in several decades, though it is even rarer for Lent and Ramadan to start on the same day.

​Christians will observe Ash Wednesday today, applying ash to their foreheads as a symbolic reminder of mortality ("Ashes to ashes, dust to dust"). The day marks the beginning of preparations for the Mass of the Last Supper on Holy Thursday and Good Friday on 2 and 3 April.

​The term "Lent" is derived from the Old English word for "lengthen" (referring to the season of spring), though the Latin roots of the liturgy refer to the "forty days." This period spans from Ash Wednesday to the beginning of the Easter Triduum (Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Holy Saturday), followed by Easter Sunday. Though Christian denominations vary in their spiritual practices during this period, abstinence from luxury, daily prayer, and increased charity are practices shared by all groups.

​The Archdiocese of Bombay, in a message, said that they join the rest of the world in this period of spiritual renewal, emphasising the core practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

​Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the archdiocese, said that Lent holds profound significance in the Catholic Church as a season of penance, reflection, and preparation for Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s 40 days of fasting and temptation in the desert. "It invites believers to deepen their relationship with God through self-denial, repentance, and acts of charity, fostering spiritual growth and conversion," said Barrett.

​Conveying the message of Archbishop John Rodrigues, Barrett asked church members to spend the time in authentic transformation and an action-oriented approach to Lenten traditions. The faithful are encouraged to embrace fasting not merely as abstinence but as a purposeful sacrifice, bidding farewell to festivities on Shrove Tuesday (February 17) to enter the season with intention, said Barrett. Prayer is highlighted as a means to seek specific graces and strength for personal growth, alongside fasting and almsgiving to support the needy and build community solidarity.

​Reverend John Roland of St. Stephen’s Church (Church of North India) described Lent as a beautiful journey of 40 days to return to the Lord. "In our busy lives, we have become more self-centred and wandered away from the Lord. This is the time for us to slow down and examine our hearts in the light of the Word of God. Let us take time to listen to what God says and return to the Lord," said Roland, who added that the season is also a time to express love to others who are in need, in remembrance of Jesus' sacrificial love for us.

​The first day of fasting for Ramadan will be either Wednesday, February 18 or Thursday, February 19, depending on the sighting of the new moon. Some countries use astronomical calculations, while others rely on traditional local sightings to confirm the start of the new month.

​For Muslims, the month is a period of charity, prayer, and dawn-to-dusk fasting. Sohail Khandwani, managing trustee of Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs, said that Haji Ali will serve Iftar (the evening meal to break the fast) to more than 4,000 people daily. "The best part is that Iftar is served not only to Muslims; it is a combined crowd of all religions. It's a wonderful scene to see every day in the month of Ramzan—people from all castes and religions sitting for Iftar together with their Muslim brothers and sisters," said Khandwani.

​The dargah has enhanced security with a network of CCTV cameras to support the security system of the entire pathway, alongside dedicated personnel. One special event is a "Desi Sehri" hosted personally by Khandwani before dawn, attended by prominent figures from all walks of life.

​Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of Sunni Dawat-e-Islami Mumbai, a spiritual and educational organisation, said that Ramadan is a sacred month of spiritual elevation, self-discipline, compassion, and social responsibility. "It is a time when Muslims strengthen their relationship with Almighty Allah through fasting, prayer, recitation of the Holy Qur’an, charity, and acts of kindness. Beyond abstaining from food and drink, fasting teaches patience, humility, and empathy for those who are less fortunate," said Noorie.

​Noorie said Ramadan promised special rewards for feeding those who fast, assisting the poor, and uplifting the vulnerable. Prophet Muhammad exemplified extraordinary generosity during this blessed month, reminding us that compassion and charity are central to faith. "While we care daily for our physical needs, this month calls us to nourish our souls through sincere worship and moral reform. Islamic teachings highlight that voluntary acts carry multiplied rewards during this sacred time. I urge everyone to use this month for personal reflection and humanitarian outreach. Let us promote peace, unity, and mutual respect in society."

​The Dawoodi Bohras, a Shia group, observed February 17 as the first day of Ramadan. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, asked members to focus on prayers, building interpersonal relationships, and the promotion of world peace.

