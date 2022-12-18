Palghar: Muslim welfare organisation starts free Computer classes on Minority day

Image for representational purpose | File Image

The Thane Palghar District Rural Muslim Welfare Organisation (Tanzeem) started Free Computer classes on the occasion of Minority day at Palghar.

Computer Class with initially 10 computers was inaugurated at the hand of Asif Baig, Traffic Incharge of Palghar district at Madrasa Faizal Islam, Palghar on December 18. Sagir Ahmed Danghe, Irfan Bhure and others were guest of honour. First of its kind in the district this classes will give free computer education to all.

During his speech, Asif Baig expressed his desire to encourage minorities to get into civil services and the community should take steps to provide facilities like a library and coaching that is required for the same.