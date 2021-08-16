e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev joins TMC in presence of Abhishek Banerjee and Derek OBrien No one was snooped using Pegasus says Government before the Supreme CourtIndian flight scheduled for afternoon cancelled as all commercial flights suspended at airport in Kabul

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:41 AM IST

Palghar man accused of killing woman arrested from Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Representative Image | PTI

A murder accused from Palghar in Maharashtra on the run for more than two years was arrested from a village in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

A woman identified as Yogita Devare (38) was found murdered in her home on March 1, 2019 after which teams were formed to nab the accused, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police's Crime Branch Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak.

"Accused Anurag Abhay Pratap Singh was held from UP. Tulinj police is probing the case further," he added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Fake ads spike on social media, cops caution netizens

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:41 AM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal