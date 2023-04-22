 Palghar: Leopard run over by train in Yeoor forest
Palghar: Leopard run over by train in Yeoor forest

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on the Diva-Vasai route and the carcass was sent for post mortem to forest authorities in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Palghar: Leopard run over by train in Yeoor forest | Twitter/@netwadhuri

A leopard was run over by a train between Bhiwandi in Thane district and Vasai in Palghar in Maharashtra on Friday, an official said.

The animal was run over near the Sarjamori forest, in Yeoor range, Thane.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am on the Diva-Vasai route and the carcass was sent for post mortem to forest authorities in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, he said.

Postmortem conducted

The postmortem was conducted by the veterinary officer at SGNP along with a pathologist from the Mumbai Veterinary College, in the presence of a senior forest officer, regional forest officer and an honorary wildlife warden from Thane.

"The 3-year-old leopard was once trapped on January 20 last year. As per the post mortem report, it died of severe blood loss and hypovolemic shock after both its hind legs got severed in the accident," the official informed.

(With PTI inputs)

