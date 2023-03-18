Palghar: Girl with special needs found pregnant, rape case registered

Representative | File

A case of rape has been registered after a 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities was discovered pregnant in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Citing the complaint by the teenager's mother, an official from Virar police station said the girl had taken cattle out for grazing some months ago when a person raped her.

However, the mother learnt about the sexual assault when the girl was four months pregnant, after which she approached the police.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an unidentified person, the official said.

Minor girl gang-raped in Virar

Earlier on March 2, a 17-year-old minor girl who was on her way to buy medicine around midnight, was raped in Virar.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped by two people from Bandra and taken to Virar where she was raped.

(With PTI inputs)