Palghar: Five arrested for two stabbing incidents in Boisar

Five people were arrested for stabbing in two separate cases in the Boisar area of Palghar and five others are absconding. The incidents were reported in the last 30 hours.

In one incident, a 23-year-old man Sunny Gupta was attacked by Pravin Rajpurohit with a sickle, while Gupta was shopping in Otswal Complex commercial area on May 8 evening. He received injuries on his head and hands. The victim's family runs a vegetable stall.

Sunny’s brother raised an alarm for help which made the accused flee from the spot in a car which was driven by Alash Singh. The police told that they both quarrelled over a small issue some months ago. Pravin and Akash had attempted to take revenge for the earlier clash.

The duo was held under sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke, 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons with common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, two friends were stabbed by a group of eight people. Rehan Shaikh, a resident of Yeshwant Nagar was attacked with an iron rod and cricket bat. The same group stabbed Sanjit Mishra in Bhaiyapada, 10 minutes after the first attack. Both friends were attacked over some issue related to love.

Boisar, which is the biggest industrial township, has become a hub of anti-social elements. The police have lost control over law and order situation.

