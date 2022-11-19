Palghar fisherfolk plan morcha against Vadhavan port |

Palghar: To highlight their opposition against the Vadhavan port proposed to come up in Dahanu, Palghar fisherfolk community has planned a morcha or protest on Nov 21.

The date has been chosen as it marks Jagatik Macchimar Divas or International Fisherman's Day. Although it's celebrated worldwide on June 29, fishermen here observe it in November as per local tradition.

Fishing associations, a tribal group and a front especially to protest

Several fishing associations, a tribal group and a front especially formed to oppose the mega project will be taking part in the protest planned at the city's Azad Maidan.

Locals are striving to make morcha hugely successful, with high footfall. They are also busy making logistical arrangements for reaching the venue, which is several hundred kms away.

Those against the proposed port assert that its construction will cause great damage to the eco-sensitive zone.