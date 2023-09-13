Palghar: District Police Organise Jansavad Abhiyan; Felicitates High Ranking Officers With A+++ Policing Certification

District Police Organise 'Jansavad Abhiyan'; Felicitates High Ranking Officers With A+++ Policing Certification | FPJ

Palghar: The role of the Police has changed post-independence and in the current situation, the Police cannot deny any responsibility. Police have a new role to play in the active social media era to pacify communal tension arising due to some objectional posts said Additional DGP Pravin Salunke at Palghar.

Palghar District Police organised a Jansavad Abhiyan in the presence of different constituents of society who are helpful to police in maintaining law and order as well as reducing crime on September 13. Additional Director General of Police Pravin Salunke guided the meeting. SP Balasaheb Patil and additional SP Pankaj Shirsat were presented on this occasion.

SPs awarded with A++ certification

Palghar SP office, Palghar SDPO, Satpati Police Station and Kelwe Police Station were awarded A++ Smart Policing Certification. Other Police Stations and SDPO Offices were awarded A+ and A Smart Policing certifications and ISO certificates to a few police stations.

Representatives of Police Patil, Police Mitra and Gram Suraksha Dal were present at this function. The Gram Suraksha Dal cadets were given T-shirts, Caps and Whistles.

Pravin Salunke said that he had visited almost all the police stations in Palghar District as these police stations had the accused in their lockups when there was an investigation officer in the Gadchinchale massacre. He said he was satisfied with the substantial change from earlier pathetic conditions made in the last few months and congratulated the SP for these changes and ISO Certifications for a few police stations.

ADGP Pravin Salunke praises Jansavad Abhiyan

Pravin Salunke also praised the Jansavad Abhiyan which was implemented by the Palghar Police and established a direct relationship with the people and police. He also appreciated the one village one police concept implemented by Palghar Police which will help to establish cordial relations between the two.

SP Balasaheb Patil described the various sectors which were handled during Jansanvad Abhiyan which has been helpful to reduce crime in Palghar District.

